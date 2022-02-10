Wepre Park: Welsh Government grant will go towards developing new woodland pasture area, pond and paths

Wepre Country Park has received Welsh Government’s Woodland Investment Grant – TWIG – for access and habitat management works.

The grant will enable Flintshire Access and Natural Environment Team to plant new woodland, carry out essential habitat works and improve public access.

The team is set to plant 5,000 trees on land adjacent to Wepre Country Park providing a lasting legacy for the site and contribute towards Flintshire’s commitment to tackling climate change.

The works planned will increase the resilience of Wepre woodland with a planting scheme and habitat management work, whilst improving public access.

Plans include a new woodland and woodland pasture area, a new pond, blackthorn management, new paths and the improvement of gateways.

Current routes through the site will be maintained together with a new access path link into Devil’s Basin.

“There will be volunteer opportunities to help with the planting of the trees, please get in touch with countryside@flintshire.gov.uk or follow Countryside and Coast on social media to see if and when you would like to help out.” Flintshire council has said.

The team will be working with local school children to plant some of the trees so that they can be part of the project and watch them grow.

Flintshire’s Leader, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“We are grateful to Welsh Government for this funding.”

“It will enable the team to make some positive and lasting changes to Wepre Country Park for wildlife and the community.”

“The creation of new habitats and the management of current ones will add value to the park.”

“The improved accessibility on some of the paths and gateways I am sure will be welcomed by all park users.”