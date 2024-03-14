Welsh Water to pay £40 million following watchdog investigation into leakage misreporting

Ofwat, the water services regulatory authority, has said Welsh Water will have to pay £40m to ‘benefit its customers’ after misreporting critical performance data.

This decision comes after the regulator’s investigation revealed that Welsh Water had significantly understated its leakage and per capita consumption (PCC) figures, misleading customers and regulators over five years.

Welsh Water’s misreporting was identified through Ofwat’s data assurance processes, prompting a deep dive into the company’s performance reporting.

The investigation uncovered that failures in governance and management oversight had led to inaccurately reported data on leakage and PCC, critical measures of a water company’s efficiency and environmental impact.

As part of the enforcement package, Welsh Water is obligated to deliver £39.4 million in redress to its customers.

This package includes £15 million previously announced by Welsh Water and an additional £9.4 million aimed at reducing customer bills.

Welsh Water will also absorb £15 million in costs, ensuring that this financial burden is not passed onto customers.

Furthermore, Welsh Water has committed to a £59 million investment during the current 2020-25 price review period to address its performance on leakage and PCC.

This investment is a significant step towards rectifying the issues uncovered by Ofwat and improving the company’s overall environmental footprint and service quality.

David Black, CEO of Ofwat, emphasised the importance of trust and transparency in the water industry, stating, “We need to invest tens of billions of pounds over the next 30 years to reduce pollution and ensure that our water infrastructure can grow with our population and adapt for climate change.”

“Customers and investors will only agree to fund this if they trust water companies to provide accurate information about their performance.”

“For five years, Welsh Water misled customers and regulators on its record of tackling leakage and saving water. It is simply indefensible and that is why we are making Welsh Water pay this £40m to benefit its customers.”

Black’s statement highlights the broader implications of Welsh Water’s misreporting, not just for the company but for the industry’s ability to meet future challenges, including population growth and climate change.

The enforcement action is part of Ofwat’s increased efforts to raise industry standards and ensure that water companies operate in a transparent and accountable manner.

The authority has bolstered its enforcement function, signalling a robust approach to holding companies accountable for their obligations to customers.

Black said: “Today’s announcement puts the industry on notice that we have the resources and will act when companies fail to meet their obligations to customers.”

In response, Welsh Water has once again extended its apologies for inaccuracies in its reporting on leakage and per capita consumption.

Highlighting a proactive stance towards rectification and customer compensation, Welsh Water has already implemented a customer redress package amounting to £30 million.

This package included a £10 rebate to customers, benefitting approximately 1.4 million individuals throughout 2023.

Moreover, the utility company has pledged an additional £59 million towards enhancing its leakage and per capita consumption performance, a proposal that has received Ofwat’s approval alongside a nominal penalty of £1.

Welsh Water said the issue relating to the misreporting of this data was initially identified by its own annual assurance process and brought to Ofwat’s attention in 2022.

The company’s investigation identified failures in its governance and management oversight processes.

Welsh Water subsequently made changes to its processes and operational structures to address the issues identified as root causes.

Pete Perry, Welsh Water Chief Executive said,

“We are very sorry that this happened. We proactively brought this issue to Ofwat’s attention in April 2022 having identified it as part of our annual performance assurance process. Ofwat’s key conclusions as to what went wrong align with our own investigations that were shared with Ofwat together with our proposals for customer redress and additional investment to tackle leakage and per capita consumption. Rebates have already been made to 1.4 million customers.

“Our review identified governance and management oversight failures that led to the issues identified which have now been addressed. Achieving the planned reduction in leakage will be challenging, but we have committed a substantial increase in expenditure in this area and strengthened the relevant operational teams to recover performance.”