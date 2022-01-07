Welsh Premier League to resume 8th February but no date as to when spectators will be allowed into grounds

The FAW’s National League Board has today (7 January) confirmed that all matches in the JD Cymru Premier will resume from 8th/9th February, “but where both Clubs agree to play before this date, the League will agree to schedule the fixture.”

The JD Cymru South and JD Cymru North will resume from the weekend of 4th / 5th February, but “where both Clubs agree to play before this date, the League will agree to schedule the fixture. The FAW has said.

In a statement, the FAW said: “The National League Board also agreed that all three Leagues will now be able to use five substitutes in all League matches with immediate effect.”

“The Welsh Government Coronavirus Regulations do not permit any spectators at professional or elite sporting events and the FAW National League Board acknowledges the significant loss of income that clubs in the JD Cymru Leagues will face with matches taking place behind closed doors. ”

“Matches in all Leagues are subject to the FAW’s Return to Play protocols being adhered to and any changes in Welsh Government Coronavirus Regulations.”

Restrictions were imposed on sporting events in Wales on 22 December, meaning professional games are behind closed doors.

During a press conference today, First Minister Mark Drakeford said those restrictions will stay in place until Wales has passed the peak of the Omicron wave was likely to be “about 10 to 14 days away.”