Welsh NHS Confederation urges First Minister to include public health in listening tour

The Welsh NHS Confederation is urging Wales’ new First Minister to prioritise discussions about the future of public health as part of her upcoming “listening exercise” with the public.

The exercise, which aims to set the Welsh Government’s priorities for the next 18 months, should include a wider conversation on transforming services to meet the changing health needs of the population, according to the confederation.

Last September, 32 organisations from various sectors across Wales came together to advocate for a public discussion on the future of health and care services.

This coalition stressed the need for a cross-government and cross-sector approach to tackle the nation’s significant health challenges, which are reducing life expectancy and widening inequalities.

“Wales faces a range of population health challenges,” said Darren Hughes, Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation.

“These challenges require an integrated approach across all public services and sectors. We need to create an economic, social, and natural environment in Wales that supports good health and wellbeing throughout life.”

The confederation points out that improving population health cannot be achieved solely through the NHS. While waiting times and access to services are often the most visible issues, Mr Hughes emphasises that they account for less than 20% of a population’s overall health.

The remaining 80% is influenced by socio-economic factors, such as fair work, housing, transport, and access to green spaces and leisure activities.

He added, “In these economically challenging times, budgets that impact the wider determinants of health are being squeezed more than ever. If these spending cuts are not reversed, we will face greater costs and unmet needs in the long term.”

The Welsh NHS Confederation is calling for a shift away from isolated thinking and short-term planning towards a more collaborative, long-term approach. “Continuing on the current path is not an option,” Hughes warned. “We need public services that are adequately and sustainably funded, focusing on prevention and enabling people to take charge of their own health and wellbeing. This must be based on a strong partnership between the government, all sectors, and the public.”

The organisation is urging the First Minister’s listening exercise to include discussions on what individuals, organisations, sectors, and government departments can do collectively to improve public health outcomes. It calls for all sectors and government departments to work together in transforming health and care services, with public engagement at the heart of this process.

Mr Hughes concluded, “It’s simply not an option to stay as we are. We need to think about the future now.” The Welsh NHS Confederation’s appeal comes at a crucial time as the new administration seeks to align its priorities with the public’s needs, aiming to create a healthier and more equitable Wales.