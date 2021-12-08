Welsh netball champion inspires girls at her former Flintshire high school

A top athlete has returned to her former secondary school in Holywell to share her passion for sport with a group of girls from the after school netball club.

Fern Davies, 25, grew up in Holywell and started playing netball for the town when she was 8 years old, before climbing the ranks of the game and achieving her first cap for Wales u19’s at just 14 years of age.

She went on to gain her first senior cap for Wales at 18 and has done multiple campaigns for Wales, most notably a World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

After leaving school at 16, she joined the Army where she spent 9 years, finishing as a Section Commander taking new recruits through their training. Currently she is studying for her PGCE and is on placement at Coleg Cambria teaching BTEC Sport and Public Services.

Fern visited Ysgol Treffynnon to deliver a fun, sports session followed by match play. Afterwards, a question and answer session gave students an opportunity to find out more about Fern’s journey and what it takes to be a professional player.

Lois Hough, PE teacher, knows Fern from playing alongside her internationally for Wales at u21s level. She said: “It was lovely to catch up with Fern again. She gave a fantastic insight into what having a career playing netball could look like for the girls in the future – if they work hard!

“All the girls really enjoyed her fun session and asked a lot of questions, showing a keen interest in her netball career. They really looked up to her for her achievements!

“I would like to thank Fern for taking the time to come along. It has been an inspirational day for these girls, and I know they will take a lot from her visit.”

As a former student of Holywell High School, as it was previously known, Fern is committed to giving back to where she comes from and tries to visit as many schools and clubs as possible.

She said: “Very few girls from North Wales get to play for Wales so it’s nice to go into schools and inspire in that way.

“It was a fantastic experience going back to Holywell to meet the young team at Ysgol Treffynnon. There was a great turn out and the girls worked super hard, and with a smile on their face. That is what sport is all about.

“Holywell is a small town, so for the girls to see a female athlete who is home grown from the town is something I really want to encourage – anything is possible!”