Posted: Wed 29th Sep 2021

Updated: Wed 29th Sep

Welsh Government warning over fake Covid jab consent form circulating in schools

The Welsh Government has issued a warning over a bogus Covid consent form reported to have been circulating in schools as the rollout of jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds gets underway.

“We’re aware of fake vaccine consent forms circulating in schools by anti-vaccine groups aiming to spread fear, division and mistrust.” The government said in a tweet.

There are reports that some headteachers across the UK have reportedly been targeted by letters which are presented as being a consent form with information to be sent to parents ahead of pupils being given Covid vaccinations.

Below an “NHS Vaccines” logo, it includes claims such as the vaccine being a risk for “strokes, blindness, deafness, clotting, miscarriages, anaphylaxis and cardiovascular disorders”.

The Welsh Government tweeted:

The health board in North Wales has begun sending letters to children aged 12-15, inviting them and their parent/guardian to a vaccination centre from Monday October 4th onwards.

Children in Flintshire will be invited to attend vaccination sites which will be running after school and weekend sessions.

Young people in this age group will not be able to attend our walk in clinics.

Ffion Johnstone from Betsi Cadwaladr health board said: “There is no need for them or their parents/guardians to contact us to book an appointment as they will be invited by letter when it is their turn.”

“A parent or guardian will need to provide consent on behalf of the young person and accompany them when receiving their vaccination.”

“At this stage we are not planning to vaccinate this age group in school-based clinics, but we will keep this under review.”

The health board said it is important that young people and their parents/guardian make an informed decision about vaccination, based on information from trusted sources, such as Public Health Wales.

For answers to frequently asked questions about vaccinating 12-15-year-olds, visit the BCUHB website.

Advice from the JCVI on whether a second dose should be offered to this age group is expected at a later date.

 



