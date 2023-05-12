Welsh Government awards Flintshire £2.45m for town centre regeneration
Flintshire County Council has been awarded a £2.45 million town centre regeneration loan by the Welsh Government.
The council’s cabinet will meet on Tuesday, 23 May, to approve the criteria and approach for administering and managing this scheme.
This significant funding, which is repayable, is intended to facilitate the Welsh Government’s strategic regeneration policy frameworks.
The goal is to increase footfall and vibrancy, support the growth of the local economy, diversify the use of premises within Flintshire’s town centres.
Councillor David Healey, the Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, has expressed his enthusiasm for the project.
He noted, “Town centre regeneration is a priority for the Council, and this funding through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative is a positive step forward in supporting town centres across Flintshire.”
He further emphasised the Council’s commitment to reducing the number of vacant, underutilised, and redundant sites and premises in town centres.
They aim to support diversification by encouraging more sustainable uses for empty sites and premises across the county.
“The funding will enable the Council to work with property owners and developers to support investment in their premises and deliver council-led regeneration projects,” Councillor Healey added.
Cabinet Members will be asked to approve the criteria to manage and administer the funds which include acquiring and unlocking sites and premises with the intention of packaging and selling a proposal on the open market; redeveloping or refurbishing sites and premises; providing loans to third parties for repayment within an agreed timeframe.
Those interested in the details of the scheme are advised to contact the Council's Regeneration Team at regeneration@flintshire.gov.uk to discuss their proposed scheme further.
