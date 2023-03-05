Welsh food and drink businesses to showcase their produce at Foodex Japan

Welsh food and drink companies are preparing to attend one of the world's leading food industry events in Tokyo next week (7-10 March 2023).

Foodex Japan is one of Asia's largest international food and drink exhibitions, and provides business expansion opportunities and solutions for the industry.

Supported by the Welsh Government, six Welsh food and drink companies will attend Foodex under the Cymru/Wales banner, all looking to explore new markets, stay connected to trends and innovation and develop links with overseas buyers.

Approximately 1,400 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions from across the world are expected to attend the event, which could provide the Welsh companies in attendance with valuable access to distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers.

The Welsh Government's Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said: "Foodex Japan provides a great opportunity for the six Welsh companies attending to showcase their high-quality products.

"As a government, we are committed to supporting our food and drink businesses to secure new export markets, build working relationships and raise Wales' profile on the international stage.

"I wish all of the Welsh companies travelling to Tokyo a very successful event."

Another company exhibiting is north west Wales Daffodil Foods Ltd who specialise in branded dairy products. They are currently exporting their Welsh Clotted Cream to Japan and Hong Kong and are looking to build on their presence further as founder and director Lynne Rowlands says.

"I am looking forward to going to Japan and having a presence at Foodex. It is my first time here. We have been exporting to Japan for the past year and we are excited for the opportunity to meet more customers.

"Japanese consumers have a particular interest in our British afternoon tea and we export our Welsh Clotted Cream to supermarkets across the country.

"We are also using Foodex to introduce our new product, our Raspberry Compote, which complements the rich, smooth clotted cream, and I very much hope this will get some interest."

Newtown based honey and maple syrup company, Hilltop will be attending and using Foodex as a platform to build their brand presence, and relationships, for future export opportunities as managing director, Scott Davies said: "We have moved to a new state of the art production site where we currently package 8,000 tonnes per year, with the scope to increase to 30,000 tonnes per year.

"We supply to UK leading retailers such as Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons, Sainsbury and Ocado but hope to use Foodex as an opening into the export market.

There will also be a display of other Welsh food and drink brands as part of the Food and Drink Wales showcase.

Welsh food and drink companies will be located on the Cymru Wales stand in Hall 1, Stand 1B700-C at Foodex Japan from the 7 – 10 March 2023.

