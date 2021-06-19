Welsh attractions ‘open and ready to welcome visitors’, says Economy Minister

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has said that Welsh attractions are open and ready to welcome visitors over the summer.

It follows him paying a visit to Wales’ newest attraction at Zip World Tower.

Outdoor adventure company Zip World currently has three sites open in north Wales at Penrhyn Quarry, Bethesda, Llechwedd Slate Caverns and the Conwy Valley.

It recently opened its fourth site in south Wales in April at the former Tower Colliery coal mining site near Hirwaun in the Cynon Valley, and bookings have been in high demand ever since.

Zip World employs more than 450 people across all of its sites, and received Economic Resilience Funding from the Welsh Government to safeguard jobs and support costs, which allowed the company to open quickly and safely.

Mr Gething said: “This is a very exciting development for the area which has quickly established itself a ‘must do’ adventure in south Wales.

“It’s been such a challenging year for the sector, but it’s excellent to see the site now open and welcoming visitors.

“This is the year to holiday at home and enjoy everything our beautiful country has to offer.

“Wales has such a variety of excellent attractions, and they’re now open and ready to welcome visitors safely.

“It’s important for us support our local tourism and hospitality businesses and through Visit Wales’ Addo responsible tourism campaign we’re reminding the people of Wales and visitors from across the UK to respect each other, our communities and our land in anticipation of a busy summer ahead.”

Andrew Hudson, commercial director at Zip World said: “Following national media coverage which reached over 26 million views Zip World Tower bookings have been exponential since opening on 26 April with high demand continuing all the way into summer and beyond.

“Cegin Glo, the onsite bistro and bar with amazing views of the Brecon Beacons, has also seen impressive visitor numbers and is quickly becoming a unique hotspot for locals to enjoy great food and drink.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming visitors for adventures once again and looking forward to a busy summer.”