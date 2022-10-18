Welsh and English choirs to unite in harmony for joint concert at Chester church

One of the leading mixed choirs in North Wales is set to join forces with a North West based choir for a joint concert at a Chester Church, two years later than first planned due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The concert entitled “Roses and Daffodils – An Evening of Song”, will be staged at Hamilton Street Methodist Church in Hoole, Chester on Saturday November 5th at 7pm,

The concert will see The Hawarden Singers – the daffodils – coming together with Lancashire based choir InHarmony – the roses – as they present an evening of varied music with songs ranging from the traditional to the more contemporary.

Based in Shaw near Oldham, and originally formed in 1922 as Trinity Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society and subsequently known as The Trinity Singers, InHarmony is a mixed choir who enjoy an excellent reputation in its local area.

The Hawarden Singers was founded in 1954 by Dr. Emlyn Roberts PhD. M.A. F.R.C.O. A.R.C.M who was a lecturer at Chester College and Examiner for the Trinity College of Music in London.

The choir’s first concert was performed at the Hawarden Institute, in the village of Hawarden, in October of that year. The choir continues to entertain enthusiastic audiences in the Chester and North Wales area.

The two choirs first sang together three years ago in Rochdale and The Hawarden Singers.

The collaboration between the two groups was first instigated by the current chair of The Hawarden Singers, Pat Wells, who is a former member of InHarmony.

Speaking about the joint concert, Pat said “Rehearsals are well underway in both North Wales and Lancashire. ”

“ am so looking forward to seeing my old choir from Shaw and my Welsh choir coming together again for our second combined concert.”

Tickets for the concert at Hamilton Street Methodist Church are £10 (including refreshments) and are available from Pat Wells (01244 520974) or Richard Steventon (01244533116). Tickets will also be available on the door.

