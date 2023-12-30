Welsh Ambulance Service: Stay safe this New Year’s Eve
The Welsh Ambulance Service is gearing up for one of its busiest nights of the year – New Year’s Eve.
With an anticipated increase in demand, the Service is issuing a plea to the public to stay safe and use the emergency number 999 responsibly.
To ensure the well-being of everyone during the festivities, the Trust has outlined several precautions.
These include stocking up on prescription medications, consuming alcohol in moderation, and arranging transport home to avoid driving under the influence.
Additionally, the Service advises avoiding high-risk activities like fireworks, keeping a well-stocked first aid kit at home, taking extra care in cold weather to prevent accidents, and looking out for vulnerable individuals.
Judith Bryce, Assistant Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, highlights the current pressures on the health system, stating, “New Year’s Eve is always a very busy time for us, and this year is likely to be no exception given the level of demand we have seen so far this month.”
She notes the significant increase in life-threatening calls and the surge in demand for the NHS 111 Wales service. Bryce emphasises the collective responsibility to protect precious health resources, urging the public to act responsibly.
The Trust is also stressing the importance of treating emergency workers with respect.
Judith Bryce reminds the public that abusing call handlers or compromising the safety of ambulance crews is counterproductive and could delay essential help.
She stresses that emergency workers are ordinary individuals committed to helping others, and they should be treated with the respect they deserve.
As the year comes to a close, the Welsh Ambulance Service is not only ensuring preparedness for increased demands but also advocating for a culture of respect and responsibility.
Their message is clear: use emergency services wisely, plan for safety, and treat those who are working to keep the public safe with the utmost respect.
