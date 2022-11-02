Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Nov 2022

Well known trainer and horse owner among those injured in Denbighshire helicopter crash

A well-known horse trainer and owner were among those injured in helicopter crash in Denbighshire on Tuesday, according to reports.

Owner Dai Walters and trainer Sam Thomas were involved in the accident, The Racing Post has reported.

Quoting Sky Sports Racing, the Racing Posts says Mr Walters “reportedly suffered more serious injuries than the other passengers “but is conscious and being assessed in hospital.”

Sam Thomas is reported to have suffered minor injuries and has returned home.” The Racing Post report states.

Emergency services were scrambled to woodland in the village of Llanelidan near Ruthin, just after 5.30pm on Tuesday following reports a helicopter, thought to be a Leonardo AW109 crashed shortly after take off.

At the time police said four people have been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said: “An accident near Ruthin, North Wales involving a helicopter has been notified to the AAIB.”

“An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors are at the accident site.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan, Ruthin.”

Chief Inspector David Cust said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response.”

“All the occupants have been accounted for, with four people having been taken to hospitals across the area.”

“None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening or life changing at this time.”

“Whilst a multiple agency response remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be dealt with by the Civil Aviation Authority.”

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a fire engine from Deeside attended the scene along with appliances from Bala, Corwen and Ruthin, a narrow access vehicle and technical rescue unit from Wrexham were also at the crash site.

