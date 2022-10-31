Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast overnight

A yellow weather warning has been issued with heavy forecast overnight.

The Met Office alert is in place from 8pm this evening through to 8am on Tuesday morning.

It is forecast that some places could see between 30mm and 50mm of rain, with warnings of localised disruption.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of rain will move northwards overnight, turning heavy for a time before clearing away northeast on Tuesday morning.

“While many places are unlikely to see impacts, it is possible that the rain band could become slow moving for a time giving localised accumulations of 20-30 mm in two to three hours and perhaps 40-50 mm in three to four hours which could lead to some surface water impacts and delays to transport.”

