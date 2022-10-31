Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 31st Oct 2022

Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast overnight

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A yellow weather warning has been issued with heavy forecast overnight.

The Met Office alert is in place from 8pm this evening through to 8am on Tuesday morning.

It is forecast that some places could see between 30mm and 50mm of rain, with warnings of localised disruption.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of rain will move northwards overnight, turning heavy for a time before clearing away northeast on Tuesday morning.

“While many places are unlikely to see impacts, it is possible that the rain band could become slow moving for a time giving localised accumulations of 20-30 mm in two to three hours and perhaps 40-50 mm in three to four hours which could lead to some surface water impacts and delays to transport.”

Read Next

  • Young people in Wales needed to shape future of National Lottery money
  • Connah’s Quay maintenance workshop could become a dog grooming parlour
  • Flintshire farmers raise concerns with North Wales Member of the Senedd
  • Chester’s brand-new 800 vehicle multi-storey car park is now open

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Young people in Wales needed to shape future of National Lottery money

    News

    Connah’s Quay maintenance workshop could become a dog grooming parlour

    News

    Flintshire farmers raise concerns with North Wales Member of the Senedd

    News

    Chester’s brand-new 800 vehicle multi-storey car park is now open

    News

    Flintshire Council: Deadline approaching for applications to secondary schools

    News

    Large number of people with prepayment meters yet redeemed energy support vouchers

    News

    Third of hospitality businesses at risk of going bust due to soaring costs, new survey reveals

    News

    Co-op to give staff paid time off for fertility treatments

    News

    Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn