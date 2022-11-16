Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast for region

A yellow weather warning has been issued with heavy rain forecast for Flintshire.

The Met Office alert is in place across the county – and large parts of north Wales and England – from midnight through until 11:59pm on Thursday.

It is expected that some areas could see between 30 to 40mm of rain in the 24-hour period.

The wet weather and gusts of up to 30mph will make it a lot colder than of late, with temperatures feeling more like six degrees throughout the day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move northwards across the Midlands, north Wales and northern England during Wednesday night, persisting through much of Thursday.

“30 to 40 mm rain is likely to fall quite widely over a 24-hour period, with a small chance over 60 mm in a few places and perhaps as much as 80 mm over higher ground.

“This brings a chance of flooding and disruption.

“The rain is expected to become less widespread and more intermittent during Thursday night.”

