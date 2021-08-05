Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th Aug 2021

Updated: Thu 5th Aug

Weather Warning: Heavy downpours and thunderstorms forecast for Friday and Saturday

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across much of the UK on Friday and Saturday.

Two Met Office yellow weather warnings have been issued which cover Flintshire and surrounding counties.

The first warning comes into play at 4am on Friday through to midnight, the second is from 4am Saturday also through to midnight.

Here is what the Met Office says about Saturday’s weather warning : “Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday (and Saturday)”

“Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow-moving and may cause localised surface water impacts.”

“Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.”

“However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30 mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100 mm build up.”



