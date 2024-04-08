Weather alert: Flint Coastguard warnings for public to stay clear of exposed shorelines on Tuesday

Flint Coastguard has issued warnings for the public to stay clear of exposed or unguarded shorelines due to potential strong tidal surges on Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds along the North Wales coast and the River Dee, which may bring hazardous conditions.

The warning comes into effect from 1 am on Tuesday and is active until 3 pm.

Forecasters expect wind gusts to reach 40-50 mph, and even higher speeds of 60 or 65 mph along exposed coastal areas.

Although winds are anticipated to ease slightly by dawn, conditions will remain breezy throughout the day.

A Flood Alert has been officially issued by Natural Resources Wales, signalling a heightened risk of flooding along the North Wales coast, stretching from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey, where particular concern is directed towards the high tide expected at 12.15 pm.

Residents and businesses in affected areas are urged to be prepared as low-lying land and roads are anticipated to be impacted.

Denbighshire County Council is carrying out preparations to minimise risk to communities in advance of the forecasted adverse weather tomorrow.

As a precaution, several areas including Prestatyn’s Nova West, Beach Road East, Barkby Beach, and Rhyl Central car parks will be temporarily closed until the weather risk diminishes.

Council teams are ensuring flood defences are in optimal condition, clearing gullies and ditches to minimise flood risk, and confirming all flood gates, including those at East Rhyl and the Golf Club, are closed promptly.

An expected heavy downpour in the morning may also contribute to surface water flooding, presenting additional hazards for drivers.

The Met Office has said that a “low-pressure system will bring the strongest winds to Cornwall and coastal parts of Devon and Somerset later today and overnight, then as the system continues to track across the UK the strong winds will extend along many English Channel coasts, all the way to Kent, and north along the coasts of the Celtic and Irish Seas to Lancashire.”

“These strong winds come in combination with large waves and one of the highest tides of the year, highlighting coastal areas for impacts. A warning of heavy rain has also been issued for parts of southern and eastern Scotland.”