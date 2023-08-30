Water supply disruption affecting residents in Connahs Quay
Residents in Connahs Quay are currently experiencing water supply issues, resulting in no water or low pressure.
Welsh Water says it is aware of the problem and expects “all supplies to be restored to normal later this morning.”
It hasn’t given a reason for the water supply issues in the area.
A map on the water company’s website shows the area affected stretching from Maude Street to Brook Road, along Wepre Drive and Wepre Lane.
Welsh Water has promised to provide further updates when more information is available and has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption.
