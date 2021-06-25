Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Jun 2021

Watchdog to investigate Amazon and Google over concerns about fake reviews

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened a probe into Amazon and Google over concerns that they have not been doing enough to combat fake reviews on their sites.

CMA will gather further information to determine whether these two firms may have broken consumer law by taking insufficient action to protect shoppers from fake reviews.

The move comes after an initial CMA investigation, which opened in May 2020, and assessed several platforms’ internal systems and processes for identifying and dealing with fake reviews.

That work has raised specific concerns such as whether Amazon and Google have been doing enough to detect fake and misleading reviews or suspicious patterns of behaviour. .

The CMA is also concerned that Amazon’s systems have been failing adequately to prevent and deter some sellers from manipulating product listings – for example, by co-opting positive reviews from other products.

Fake and misleading reviews have the potential to impact on businesses’ star ratings and how prominently companies and products are displayed to consumers, changing their whole shopping experience.

Andrea Coscelli, the CMA’s Chief Executive, said:

Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations. Equally, it’s simply not fair if some businesses can fake 5-star reviews to give their products or services the most prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out.

We are investigating concerns that Amazon and Google have not been doing enough to prevent or remove fake reviews to protect customers and honest businesses. It’s important that these tech platforms take responsibility and we stand ready to take action if we find that they are not doing enough.

If, after investigating, the CMA considers the firms have broken consumer protection law, it can take enforcement action.

This could include securing formal commitments from the firms to change the way they deal with fake reviews or escalating to court action if needed.

However, the CMA has not reached a view on whether Amazon and Google have broken the law at this stage.

This latest work builds on action taken by the CMA last year over the trading of fake reviews, which resulted in Facebook, Instagram and eBay removing groups and banning individuals for buying and selling fake reviews on their sites.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First Minister: “Case rates amongst under-25s in Flintshire seven times higher than those aged over 60”

News

Digital NHS COVID Pass is now available in Wales for those who need to travel abroad urgently

News

New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Monday amid spike in cases

News

Flintshire politicians join forces to celebrate Armed Forces Day

News

People in North Wales are being urged to help draw up a new blueprint for the way the region is policed

News

Award-winning photographer speaks of how university course “opened her eyes to new possibilities”

News

Economy minister pays visit to Airbus and Toyota – “There is much to be positive about for the future”

News

Flintshire’s Test, Trace and Protect team responds to a rise in Coronavirus cases in Flint area

News

Cross border travel driving spike in Flintshire Covid cases – People urged to take up offer of vaccine

News





Read 376,965 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn