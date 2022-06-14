Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jun 2022

Updated: Tue 14th Jun

Warning sounded over fires triggered by disposable barbecues in North Wales

A warning has been sounded over fires in North Wales which have been caused by disposable barbecues.

It comes after a blaze sparked by a carelessly discarded disposable barbecue spread to the outside of properties on Wynnstay Road, Colwyn Bay in the early hours of this morning.

Last night, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was also called to a fire on Kings Avenue, Llandudno caused by a disposable barbecue.

Meanwhile, a fire in Treaddur Bay was triggered by hot coals being placed in a bin.

The fire service said: “Once you have finished cooking on your disposable barbecue, please make sure that you extinguish it properly, and leave ashes to cool completely before disposing of them.”

More advice on barbecue safety can be found here.



