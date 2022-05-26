Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th May 2022

Updated: Thu 26th May

Warning: Scam Ofgem rebate emails – over 750 reported to Action Fraud in just 4 days

A warning has been issued following more than 750 reports of fake emails claiming to offer Ofgem rebates

The emails claim that the recipient is eligible for a rebate relating to a newly announced government scheme.

Although the links in the emails lead to genuine looking websites they are designed only to steal your personal and financial information.

In the last four days alone Action Fraud has received 752 reports of the scam, including some incidents in North Wales.

Roger Mapleson, Trading Standards and Licensing Lead, said, “This type of scam is designed simply to steal your information and could ultimately end in you losing money.

“Please remember that your bank or any other legitimate organisation won’t ask you to share personal information over email or text.

“If you are in doubt contact the company themselves using their official website.”

The emails use the Ofgem logo claim to offer an ‘energy bill rebate scheme’ worth up to £450 per household.

There, victims are urged to share personal and payment details in order to claim their refund.

The fake website – rebate-ofgem.com – was registered just days ago, but has already prompted urgent warnings from the real Ofgem.

Anyone providing these details to the scam site is likely to find their card fraudulently debited and would also be at grave risk of their identity and online accounts being taken over.

If you receive one, report it to: Report@phishing.gov.uk



