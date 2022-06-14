Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jun 2022

Updated: Tue 14th Jun

Warning over WhatApp scam that claims to be giving away free Heineken for Fathers Day

Whatsapp users are being warned about a scam which claims to be giving away free Heineken.

The scam claims there is a Heineken Beer Father’s Day Contest 2022, with ‘5,000 coolers full of Heineken for your Dad’.

The scam tricks potential victims into visiting phishing, spam, and malicious websites that steal personal information, and account credentials.

It may also trick potential victims into signing up for unwanted services.

“If the link in the fake post is clicked, potential victims will be taken to the fraudulent website,” onlinethreatalerts.com warns.

In a post on social media, Heineken said: “Please note that the recent Father’s Day game quiz currently being circulated online to win Heineken products, is a SPAM and Heineken is not affiliated or associated with it. It is not authorized or endorsed by Heineken. Any association with this platform is at users’ risk.”

 

You can report fraud or cybercrime to Action Fraud any time of the day or night using the Action Fraud online reporting tool.

 



