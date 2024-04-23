Transport Minister confirms new A494 River Dee crossing will go ahead

A new A494 bridge crossing over the River Dee at Queensferry will go ahead, Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates has confirmed.

The current A494 River Dee crossing was constructed in 1960 and shows evidence of deterioration in key structural features which would require substantial repair.

The Welsh government had previously stated that addressing the deterioration would result in closing the bridge for long periods, “causing significant and unacceptable delays and disruption to the trunk and local road network in the area.”

The crossing forms a critical part of the key corridor between Queensferry and Ellesmere Port, as well as the wider North West of England to the rest of North Wales.

The route is also heavily utilised by visitors accessing the many popular tourist destinations in North Wales.

The crossing carries around 61,000 vehicles per day, far more than it was designed for.

Due to the age of the bridge, there is deterioration to some structural features.

Following a consultation, a preferred option was identified, which included a new river crossing for westbound traffic and the partial reuse of the existing River Dee Bridge for eastbound traffic.

However, the plans appeared to stall following the Welsh government roads review which saw the so-called Flintshire Red Route and most other large-scale road projects scrapped over fears of more cars and emissions.

Deeside.com asked the Welsh Government last month whether the new crossing was likely to be built, in response a spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the scheme and will shortly be consulting with stakeholders on the preferred option.”

In his statement to the Senedd today on ‘priorities for transport,’ Mr. Skates said: “If you’re in any doubt about the future of roads, let me say this: the renewed A494 River Dee crossing will go ahead.”

“We will proceed with plans that reflect the net zero challenge.”