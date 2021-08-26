Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th Aug 2021

Updated: Thu 26th Aug

Warning of rogue traders trying to sell dodgy mattresses from a van in Deeside

Trading standards officers are warning about rogue traders trying to sell dodgy mattresses from the back of vans after one was spotted in the Deeside area recently.

The rogue trader span the local resident the usual tale that they had excess stock due to a local business closing down.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Trading Standards said it “has received a report from a Flintshire resident, stating that a van has been seen in the Deeside area selling mattresses.”

“This trader has been advising residents that the mattresses are excess stock due to a local business closing down, which is incorrect.”

“This Department would like to make residents aware of this and also to remind residents that buying products on the doorstep is risky, as you will probably not be able to contact the trader should something go wrong with the product and there may be safety and hygiene implications regarding the products.”

“Please report any incidents to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.”

Don’t buy supposedly ‘cheap’ mattresses from the back of a van. At worst they could be fire hazards and at best uncomfortable and dirty.

That’s the warning from the National Bed Federation (NBF) who’s ‘Big Tick’ mark of approval is designed to protect consumers from a scam that is sweeping the nation.

The NBF believes hundreds, possibly thousands, of so-called ‘bargain mattresses’ are being sold across the country each week.

The sales are often straight from the back of vans by rogue traders touring neighbourhoods and looking for opportunist sales.

But they are not bargains at all: often they are simply discarded old mattresses that have been recovered by unscrupulous dealers who then sell them on ‘as new’.

Jessica Alexander, executive director of the NBF said: “This is an illegal and dangerous practice. Some of the mattresses being sold won’t meet UK flammability regulations – others are just plain filthy and worn out.

“Unfortunately a lot of consumers are being fooled into thinking they are buying a new mattress as the old ones have been recovered and, on first inspection, appear to be new.”

“What they are actually buying is a mattress that had been discarded, intercepted on its way to disposal and simply put in to a cheap new cover.”

Some of the more brazen traders are even using the logos of well-known manufacturers and retailers on their vans to further fool consumers into believing they are ‘bagging a bargain’.

Said Jessica Alexander: “We’ve taken numerous calls from retailers who have been contacted by members of the public  saying they’ve been approached by people selling cheap mattresses from vans – often with a copy of their logo on it.”



