Warning issued with ‘Storm Isha’ set to cause heavy rain and strong winds

A weather warning has been issued with Storm Isha set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK this weekend.

The yellow alert for wind is in place from midday on Sunday 21 January through until midday on Monday 22.

Locally gusts of up to 50mph are forecast along with heavy rainfall.

Across the North Wales coast and large parts of Wales and north west England, an amber warning is in place with significant disruption expected.

There gusts of more than 60mph are currently being forecast. However some areas within the amber warning could see gusts reach 80mph.

The change from the cold and frosty conditions is being caused by Storm Isha, which has today been named by the Met Office.

Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: "Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday.

"The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.

"In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations.

"As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country.

"Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west.

"A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority."

Heading into next week the Met Office say that the wind speeds will gradually east throughout Monday 22.

Temperatures are also expected to rise to milder for the time of year – a stark change from the minus figures of the previous days.

