Posted: Sat 2nd Oct 2021

Warning issued over scammers claiming to sell covid pass certificates

A warning has been issued following reports of a coronavirus pass scam that has been circulating via email, text messages and phone calls.

Action Fraud say that the scammers claim to be from the NHS and offer to sell the covid certificates online and via social media.

The image featured above shows highlights what you should look out for if contacted, including a fake NHS url. The NHS will also never ask for your bank details, which is requested as part of the scam.

To get a Covid Pass in Wales you must go via the NHS website (nhs.uk). You can access the NHS COVID Pass via the NHS website (nhs.uk). This will allow you to produce a COVID pass using a smart phone, a computer or laptop.

To access the service, you’ll need to register for an NHS login. You will need to upload a photo of your ID (passport, full UK driving licence, full European driving licence).

If you live in Wales, you cannot get it via the NHS app as this is only valid in England.

If you do not have photographic ID you will need to request a paper NHS COVID certificate.

If you are contacted about your NHS COVID Pass, Action Fraud say: “Be alert to links and attachments in unexpected text messages or emails

“Do not respond to requests for money, passwords or financial details. Challenge: Could it be fake?

“Use the official NHS COVID Pass website.”



