Warning issued after charging unit fire in Connah’s Quay

Always keep an eye on devices when charging

Always use the charger that came with your device

If you need to buy a replacement, always choose a branded, genuine product from a supplier you can trust

Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures

Protect batteries against being damaged – that’s crushed, punctured or immersed in water

Don’t leave items continuously on charge after the charge cycle is complete –don’t leave your phone plugged in overnight

Never cover chargers or charging devices

Don’t overload your sockets

