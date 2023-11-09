Wanted man arrested following Cheshire police pursuit on M56 and M6

Police have arrested a wanted man after a car failed to stop for officers in Cheshire.

At around 3.30pm on Wednesday 8 November, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on the A49 near Stretton, Warrington.

The vehicle, a black BMW convertible, failed to stop and made off onto the M56 and then onto the M6, attempting to travel contraflow.

Footage posted of the chase posted on social media shows a number of marked and unmarked police vehicles ramming the BMW until it comes to a standstill.

Police quickly stopped the vehicle near to junction 20 of the M6 northbound and the driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for officers, using a cloned number plate, drug driving (cannabis and cocaine), and drink driving.

The 34-year-old man from Manchester, was also wanted by a neighbouring force for perverting the course of justice.

Inspector Anton Sullivan, of the Cheshire Police Roads and Crime Unit, said:

"While we I appreciate the disruption caused by this incident yesterday, the actions taken by officers were commendable.

"The individual involved was driving erratically and initially attempted to drive in the wrong direction on one of the busiest motorways in Cheshire during rush hour traffic.

"The danger posed to other innocent motorists was unthinkable and had to be stopped before he got onto Thelwall Viaduct, but thanks to the great work of the team we were able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."

The man arrested remains in custody at the current time.

