Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 16th Mar 2022

Wales to play special international challenge match for DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Football Association of Wales have announced that “in a show of support to our friends in Ukraine”, Cymru will play an international challenge match on Tuesday, 29 March (KO 7.45pm) at Cardiff City Stadium to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Cymru’s opponent for the match will be determined depending on the outcome of the World Cup play-off semi-final with Austria on 24 March.

Should Cymru win against Austria, they will play the losing team from the Path B semi-final between Sweden and Czech Republic. If Cymru fail to win against Austria, Tuesday’s opponents in Cardiff will be Scotland.

Tickets for the game go on sale to The Red Wall from 10:00am on Friday, 18 March and fans will be able to add an optional donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal when purchasing their ticket.

The Cymru Men’s National Team will be making a donation to the appeal and the DEC will also run a bucket collection at Cardiff City Stadium.

The FAW say, “18 million people are projected to become affected by the conflict with four million people expected to be displaced, leaving behind their jobs, belongings and loved ones. Donations made prior to and at the Cymru international match will help to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection.”

Full ticket details, including prices and sales process, can be viewed by clicking the link below and tickets will become available to purchase on FAW.Cymru/Tickets.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police seize “bladed weapons” and cannabis following raid in Connah’s Quay

News

Further details announced on Homes for Ukraine scheme in Wales

News

New cyber safety sessions launched for North Wales children with cash from criminals

News

Plans to turn former Brynford village hall into holiday accommodation approved

News

Injured North Wales soldier takes on Three Peaks for children’s hospices

News

Police issue details about motorbike thieves operating within Deeside Industrial Estate

News

Two brothers both been treated for Prostate Cancer reach Everest base camp after epic charity trek

News

Buckley youth given 3 month curfew following anti social behaviour offences

News

Japanese-speaking Flintshire aristocrat leads charm offensive to woo tourists

News





Read 454,782 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn