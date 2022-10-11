Wales’ health minister warns of a resurgence in respiratory viruses this winter

Wales’ health minister has warned of an increase in cases of respiratory viruses over the coming months.

This winter will be the first in two years where some level of covid restrictions and large amounts mask wearing have not been in place in Wales.

During the covid pandemic the increased hand hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing restrictions also helped to drive down the cases of seasonal flu and other respiratory viruses.

However with restrictions no longer in place – and no plans to reintroduce Wales wide measures – there are warnings that there could be a resurgence in flu, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and coronavirus this winter.

During this winter Australia experienced its worst flu season in five years – as well at high levels of coronavirus.

The southern hemisphere is used as a precursor to how the flu season may pan out during the winter in the northern hemisphere.

RSV, a respiratory illness common in children, has also been on the rise since coronavirus measures were lifted.

Today the Welsh Government has today published its plan for seasonal respiratory viruses, including coronavirus, this autumn and winter.

It is expected that Wales will see a peak of respiratory viruses in December and January.

The Public Health Approach to Respiratory Viruses outlines how the NHS and care services are preparing ahead of an anticipated seasonal peak in demand.

The plans include:

Protecting the most vulnerable from serious disease

Acting quickly to respond to changing circumstances, including re-introducing stronger advice, such as wearing face coverings and additional Covid testing, if cases rise sharply

Partnering with Public Health Wales to ensure surveillance of infectious viruses

Protecting people who are at greatest risk by offering free flu and Covid-19 vaccines.

Planning assumptions for this winter are based on the assumption that levels of flu and other respiratory viruses will be higher this winter, compared to the last two years. The circulation of respiratory viruses – such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – have been lower during the pandemic due to social restrictions.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference this morning Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the NHS is preparing for an increase in the number of people falling ill with respiratory infections this winter.

The minister said: “The winter is usually a busy and challenging time for our NHS and care services.

“Here and across the UK because of the colder weather and an increase in respiratory viruses like coronavirus and flu, we’ve got to prepare for that.

“Over the past two years while we’ve been busy responding to the pandemic, we’ve thankfully seen lower levels of the flu virus.

“We shouldn’t be complacent about flu, it’s a very nasty illness which is easily spread – particularly amongst more vulnerable and older people.

“Cases of RSV also usually peak in the winter months as well but this year the season has started earlier than usual, which may be related to the pandemic.

“In the last couple of weeks here and across the UK we’ve seen an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the community and an increase in the number of people admitted to hospital.

“The BA five subtype of the Omicron variant remains the dominant strain at the moment, but the virus is continuing to mutate and we’re seeing new variants emerging all of the time.”

Ms Morgan also encouraged all those who are eligible to come forward for a flu or coronavirus booster to help protect themselves and others.

In the last week alone 360,000 people have received their coronavirus booster in Wales, an increase of 92,000 on the previous week.

She added: “It’s never too late to have any of your covid vaccines whether it’s your first or your fourth, your Health Board website we’ll have more details.

“But on top of that, we can all take a few simple steps to help us stay well this winter, like washing our hands, often wearing a face covering in crowded indoor places and staying at home if we’re ill.

“I want to reassure you Wales currently remains in a covid stable position.

“This means that while we can expect to see more infections over the winter period, and we’re planning for this, we don’t expect to see a rise in cases result in unsustainable pressure on our health and care services.”

