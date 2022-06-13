Wales Armed Forces Day in Wrexham on Saturday will feature Lancaster Bomber flypast

Saturday will see crowds of all ages descend into Wrexham to celebrate Wales Armed Forces Day 2022.

The big day will see a parade of 300 marching servicemen and veterans, and a fly past by the City of Lincoln Lancaster Bomber part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

There’ll be lots more to see and do and exhibitions and displays will be open from 10.00am including inflatables, an active field kitchen and field hospital, representatives from the Queen’s Dragoon Guards, Royal Armoured Corps with a Challenger 2 Tank, Welsh Guards, Royal Navy, RAF, RLC, and the Royal Welsh alongside armed forces charities such as the Royal British Legion and Woody’s Lodge.

The parade will form up on Bodhyfryd from 10am and will begin at 10.30 led by the Royal Welsh Band accompanied by the Queens Dragoon Guards Farrier Major Mark Holland with the regimental mascot LCpl Jones a Welsh Mountain Pony and the Royal Welsh regimental mascot Shenkin IV with Goat Major Sergeant Mark Jackson. The rest of the parade will follow closely behind.

They’ll leave Bodhyfryd and march along Chester Street, High Street, Hope Street, Queens Street, Lambpit Street, left under the arch and onto Llwyn Isaf where they’ll come to attention for the official opening ceremony.

The Battle of Britain Flight Lancaster Bomber will fly past at 13.38.

The event will continue until the closing ceremony on Llwyn Isaf at 15.45.

Throughout the day everyone is free to enjoy the exhibitions, chat with the representatives of all three armed services and enjoy their exhibitions and displays. There’ll be refreshments available, both alcoholic and non alcoholic and entertainment from the bandstand.

Entertainment on the Band Stand

11:30 – 12:15 – Ifton Colliery Band

12:15 – 13:00 – Rhos Male Voice Choir

13:00 – 13:45 – Royal Welsh Band

13:45 – 15:45 – The Big Beat

Corner of Hope Street and Henblas Street:

11.00 – 12.00 RAF Cadet Band

12.00 – 12.30 Royal Welch Fusiliers Corps of Drums Volunteers

12.30 – 13.30 Gwent & Powys ACF Band

At 3.45 there will be closing ceremony and speeches by the Mayor, Cllr Brian Cameron and Air Commodore Adrian (Dai) Williams OBE ADC RAF Air Officer followed by a Wales Short Sunset ceremony by the Royal Welsh band and march off.

Cllr Beverley Parry Jones, Armed Forces Champion said, “This will be a memorable event and we are expecting visitors from across Wales and the regions to come and celebrate with us the work of our armed forces, past and present.

“They continue to serve us through peace and adversity and this is the day we can all say thank you to them and to their families for their sacrifices as they serve their country proudly.”