Virtual funding workshop offers Deeside charities a chance to secure grants worth thousands of pounds

Local MP Mark Tami has joined forces with the People’s Postcode Lottery to host a virtual funding workshop for charities in Alyn and Deeside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The aim of the workshop is to raise awareness among local good causes of the funding available and to share tips on how to get the most out of each grant application. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Attendees will have the chance to hear from People’s Postcode Lottery staff about the different funding streams available, including the People’s Postcode Trust, Postcode Community Trust, Postcode Local Trust, Postcode Neighbourhood Trust, Postcode Society Trust and Postcode Places Trust. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Grants from these funds have already helped 29 organisations in Alyn and Deeside, ranging from £500 to £23,000 since 2011. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The workshop will also provide support to organisations who have already successfully applied for grants to apply for bigger grants. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The online workshop will take place on May 5th from 1-2pm and will include an interactive question and answer session. Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with People’s Postcode Lottery staff on a one-to-one basis if they have any additional questions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Tami MP said, “Proceeds of the People’s Postcode Lottery have already helped good causes in Alyn and Deeside to the tune of £180,840.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’d like that figure to be even more, that’s why I’m hosting this workshop in order to raise awareness among local charities of the type of funding available, and to share tips on how to get the most out of each grant application. I urge all local charities to register for the event on May 5th.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To register for the event, interested individuals should email funding@postcodelottery.co.uk and include either Mark Tami MP or Alyn and Deeside, as well as the name of the organisation they represent. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

