Posted: Sun 28th Nov 2021

Updated: Sun 28th Nov

Council update on Flintshire road closures in wake of Storm Arwen

Flintshire council has given an update this morning on current road closures in the wake of Storm Arwen.

At the height of the storm winds of nearly 70mph were recorded at the Hawarden weather station during the Amber alert period.

On Saturday morning over 30 roads were closed in the county due to fallen trees and debris.

 

Oak tree down at Kinnnerton Lane – Photo: Chrissy Gee

Household Recycling Centres at Greenfield and Oakenholt were also closed in Saturday morning.

In an update at 9.30am today, Sunday 28th November, the council has said the following roads remained closed:

  • Fford Berthem Lixwm
  • Dingle road
  • Cornist Lane
  • A494 Layby near Gwernymynydd roundabout
  • Bretton Lane
  • Bryneithin Gorsedd
  • Bryn Aur Gorsedd
  • Old A55 Northop
  • Talacre Dee Road
  • A55 Junction 35 Dobsill

 



