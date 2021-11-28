Council update on Flintshire road closures in wake of Storm Arwen

Flintshire council has given an update this morning on current road closures in the wake of Storm Arwen.

At the height of the storm winds of nearly 70mph were recorded at the Hawarden weather station during the Amber alert period.

On Saturday morning over 30 roads were closed in the county due to fallen trees and debris.

Household Recycling Centres at Greenfield and Oakenholt were also closed in Saturday morning.

In an update at 9.30am today, Sunday 28th November, the council has said the following roads remained closed: