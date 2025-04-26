Urgent Chester Zoo fundraiser aims to protect giant pangolin

Chester Zoo has launched an urgent appeal to help protect the Ugandan giant pangolin, one of the world’s most endangered and least understood mammals.

The appeal is part of the Big Green Give, a national annual campaign aimed at supporting charities working to tackle pressing environmental issues. Every donation made to Chester Zoo between 22 and 29 April will be doubled, providing a major boost to vital pangolin conservation work.

Pangolins are the world’s only scaled mammals and despite being relatively unknown, all eight species are among the most threatened on the planet.

Conservationists from the zoo have spent years trekking through remote African rainforests leading studies on the species. It all began with holes scratched into the ground, occasional sightings during camera-trap surveys, and a determination from the team to learn more about these elusive creatures.

Stuart Nixon, Regional Field Programme Manager for Chester Zoo’s projects in Africa, said: “Between 2004 and 2014, when I was studying gorillas in eastern DRC, we would occasionally come across large burrows. I was fascinated – pangolins are such interesting creatures – but our focus was on gorillas. At that time, the threats to pangolins in Africa weren’t well documented.”

Stuart joined Chester Zoo in 2015 and was asked on his first day by Naomi Matthews, then a junior field team member, “Are we going to have an African pangolin project?”

The zoo’s conservation efforts at the time were focused on Gashaka Gumti National Park in Nigeria, surveying chimpanzees. Unexpectedly, camera traps captured images of a giant pangolin – the first time the species had ever been recorded in Nigeria.

“That was the spark that really ignited things,” said Stuart. “If a mammal nearly 6ft long and weighing around 80lbs could go undocumented in Nigeria for so long, where else might they be?”

In 2017, the team was invited by the Uganda Wildlife Authority to conduct a pangolin census. Stuart said: “If I’m honest, I thought it would be a breeze. I had worked with wild okapi and eastern gorillas for the previous 15 years – both very elusive species. We started in Kibale National, where a 2012 camera trap survey had picked up many signs of pangolins. However, by the time we began our own surveys in 2018, they had all but disappeared. That survey was some of the hardest fieldwork we’ve ever done – it was a steep learning curve.”

Despite six months of work in challenging rainforest conditions, including encounters with forest elephants, vipers and biting ants, only one giant pangolin was captured on camera towards the end of the survey.

The team then shifted focus to the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Uganda, where rangers had spotted a giant pangolin. During a night patrol, a pangolin was found, providing a unique opportunity for conservation work.

Naomi, now studying for a PhD on giant pangolin ecology, said: “It was midnight when we got a sudden call. The rangers, who patrol Ziwa 24/7, had found a giant pangolin in a thicket – only the second time they’d ever seen one. I threw on clothes over my pyjamas and we were in the car within seconds.

“It was an epic and very special moment. For Stu, Sam Isoke (a Ugandan conservationist and field partner) and me, it was a real highlight. We’d studied the species for years but had never seen one in the flesh. Suddenly, there it was – this beautiful, incredible animal, lit by a bright full moon.”

“She was safely held by the rangers so we could attach the GPS and radio tags securely to her huge scales. The process was a bit like that 90s trend of piercing fingernails – it didn’t hurt her, as there are no nerves in the scales. She was calm, but we could feel just how immensely strong she was – a huge ball of hard scales and coiled muscle. We named her Sungura-Mwezi, which means ‘rabbit moon’, and then released her.”

“The next eight weeks provided incredibly valuable data on her movements and activity patterns before the tag came off. Giant pangolins bulldoze through everything, so following Sungura at night as well as keeping the silicone tag attached was a real challenge.”

Subsequent surveys identified Murchison Falls National Park, one of Africa’s oldest protected areas, as a vital stronghold for the species.

Chester Zoo is now using technology developed with Liverpool John Moores University’s Conservation AI team, including real-time artificial intelligence systems that can detect pangolins in camera trap footage almost instantly.

On the first night of deployment, the AI system captured a video of a giant pangolin at Murchison Falls and emailed the team within a minute. The technology will be critical in locating and monitoring pangolins and could in future detect signs of injury or even spot poachers.

“It’s vital that we harness this technology and expand our efforts as quickly as possible to give this species the best chance of survival in Uganda,” said Stuart.

“I think Chester Zoo’s commitment to giant pangolins is a wonderful thing. We need all kinds of organisations – from national governments and local communities to NGOs – involved. But zoos have a unique advantage: they’re funded by visitors and donors, so our field conservation can be long-term and focused.”

Chester Zoo is aiming to raise more than £16,000 through its Big Green Give appeal. Every penny will go directly to support pangolin conservation efforts in Uganda.

Supporters have until 29 April to have their donations doubled. A pledge of £5 will result in £10 being donated to the cause.

Donations can be made through Chester Zoo’s appeal page: https://tinyurl.com/protectpangolins