“Urgent appeal” to locate registered sex offender with links to North Wales

North Wales Police have shared an appeal from their colleagues in Lancashire to urgently locate a man “wanted after breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and notification requirements”.

Police say Stephen Pennington, 33, is wanted after breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and notification requirements.

He is a registered sex offender who was jailed in 2009 for rape.

Police describe him as, “White, five ft 11 ins tall, slim build. His last known address was Gorton Street in Blackpool but he also has links to Chorley, North Wales, Manchester and Wigan.”

They add that Pennington uses the aliases Stephen Johnson, Steve Porter and Stephen Kayzer.

If anyone sees him or knows where he is you are requested to contact 01253 604019 or email mosovowest@lancashire.police.uk.

With the urgency of the appeal, police add “For any immediate sightings please call 999”.