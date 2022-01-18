Urgent action needed to ease pain of cost-of-living crisis as rising energy bills will ‘devastate’ poorest families
Urgent action is needed to ease the “pain” of cost-of-living crisis as a new report shows millions of families in deep or persistent poverty.
Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price MS, has called for an emergency economic summit to pool ideas on how to tackle the twin crises of surging debt and the rise in the cost of living.
Speaking in Questions to the First Minister on Tuesday, Mr Price pointed out that “many of the key levers remain at Westminster” but that there was much Wales could do independently to respond, such as capping social housing rent rises, bringing forward targets for abolishing fuel poverty, and starting talks with local authorities on debt bonfires for those with council tax arrears.
First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that the Resolution Foundation said recently that “April will mark a cost of living catastrophe.”
Residents of working-age who live in Flintshire are being encouraged to find out if they are entitled to a one-off payment of £100 to help with fuel bills this winter.
As part of support package of over £50m to address immediate pressures on living costs, Welsh Government has made available over £38 million through a Winter Fuel Support Scheme.
Eligible households can claim a one-off £100 payment from their local council to provide support towards paying their winter fuel bills.
Find out more here: flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Council-Tax-and-Benefits-and-Grants/Winter-Fuel-Support-Scheme.aspx
