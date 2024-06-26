Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Jun 2024

Up to 200 jobs at risk with Kimberley Clark plans to close Flint site

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Kimberley Clark has said it is consulting on the proposed closure of its Flint manufacturing site, putting more than 200 jobs at risk.

The site, known for producing baby wipes, faces closure due to the upcoming UK legislation banning single-use plastics in certain products from October 1.

Mark Tami, the former Alyn and Deeside MP and current Labour Party Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, said he has been actively engaged with Kimberley Clark and lobbying the UK government to find a solution.

He expressed his concerns, stating, “This is deeply concerning news. I’ve written today to Kimberley Clark requesting an urgent meeting. These are hundreds of valuable jobs that we need to keep in Flint. Hopefully, if we have a Labour Government on July 5, we can find a way through this.”

The closure of the Flint site underlines the impact the upcoming legislation will have on local employment and the broader industry.

A spokesperson for Kimberly-Clark said: “Following the official announcement by the UK government to ban the sale of wet wipes containing plastic, we are consulting on the proposed closure of our manufacturing operations at Flint, North Wales, in 2025.

“Phasing out plastics from our baby wipes has long been part of K-C’s sustainability plans and we have already removed a significant amount of plastic from them. Most of our baby wipes use a proprietary technology with 70% natural fibres and 30% plastic added to provide the necessary strength to clean and care for babies’ skin properly.

“However, we’re unable to meet the UK Government’s deadline of mid-2026 as it significantly limits our ability to adapt our consumer manufacturing processes in Flint in time, which means it may no longer be viable to keep our consumer and B2B sites operational.

“Decisions that involve our employees are the hardest to make and we know it is a challenging period for our team. Supporting them through this complex situation is our top priority.

“Should the site closure proposal go ahead, we will keep the Flint site operational into 2025, and will continue to work closely with our customers and retailers on transition plans for affected products.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Chester Zoo’s 10K run returns to save Rhinos
  • Child taken to hospital after collision with car in Shotton
  • Home-Start Flintshire: Investing in Volunteers Award renewed for local charity

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Chester Zoo’s 10K run returns to save Rhinos

    News

    Child taken to hospital after collision with car in Shotton

    News

    Home-Start Flintshire: Investing in Volunteers Award renewed for local charity

    News

    Retrospective plans for Dock Road Gypsy and Traveller Site rejected over flood risks

    News

    Flintshire company keeps Wembley and Wimbledon dry on its road to Net Zero

    News

    Severe funding cuts threaten Welsh general practice, says BMA Cymru

    News

    Five day junior doctors strike in England to impact Countess of Chester Hospital services

    News

    Powells Jewellery Ladies Day: Ella Henderson set for Chester Racecourse performance

    News

    Police renew appeal to find man wanted in connection with ‘multiple domestic offences’

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn