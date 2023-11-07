Unwasted: Deeside chosen as location for green tech firms global R&D centre
Deeside has been chosen as the site for a global research and development centre for Unwasted, a trailblazing manufacturer dedicated to transforming waste into high-performance panel boards.
The product at the heart of this venture is Neverwaste, a unique panel board made entirely from recycled materials, specifically designed for large-scale economic production.
Unwasted has already made significant strides towards establishing a plant in the UK, and with a potential site also being considered in West Yorkshire, the company is expanding its existing pilot site in Deeside.
This development comes with the promise of around 100 new jobs and an impressive £40m in pre-orders from European manufacturers.
The innovative Neverwaste panel boards are created by reprocessing waste cardboard and packaging, diverting it from incineration or landfill.
The company has developed a method to refine and alter the fibres, producing panels that are used in construction for doors, flooring, and furniture, without resorting to glues, resins, or any toxic chemicals.
Moreover, the product’s lifecycle does not end with its initial use; Neverwaste panels can be recycled repeatedly, embodying the ethos of a circular economy while reducing the demand for new wood, thus contributing to forest conservation.
Unwasted’s commitment to sustainability doesn’t stop with product design.
The company has said the search for other suitable sites includes locations in Denmark, Norway, Belgium, and Australia, with a focus on renewable energy sources, access to raw materials, proximity to manufacturing customers, and robust logistical networks.
Over the next year, Unwasted aims to sign agreements that will bolster their production capacity, targeting annual revenues surpassing £600m.
The expansion is not merely a business strategy but a response to a pressing environmental issue, aligning with new European legislation and the demand for sustainable construction materials.
Unwasted founder and CEO Rod Fountain said: “There is huge demand and need for the construction sector to improve. The world consumes 584 million m3 of wood-based panel products every year and this is simply not sustainable. This will just be the start of a rapid growth plan aimed at providing our big industrial customers with the volume of sustainable product they urgently require.”
"The crowdfunding round is the last seed funding round before our Series A early next year and we are delighted with the level of support we are getting from our existing and new investors."
