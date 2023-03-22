Unlocking North East Wales: Local businesses embrace tourism-boosting familiarisation trips

A series of familiarisation trips across North East Wales, aimed at showcasing key destinations to local tourism businesses, have been enthusiastically received by over 60 businesses and 170 individuals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The initiative, organised by Denbighshire County Council in partnership with Wrexham and Flintshire, has enabled businesses, local groups, and volunteers to share knowledge and encourage visitors to explore the region’s history, culture, landscapes, attractions, and hospitality venues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The six trips included walking the 11-mile Pontcysyllte Aqueduct & Canal World Heritage Site, behind-the-scenes tours at Theatr Clwyd and Bailey Hill in Mold, visiting the castles of Denbigh, Rhuddlan, Chirk, and Flint, and a city centre tour of Wrexham. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Later trips focused on local arts and heritage in Ruthin, Denbigh, St Asaph, and Bodelwyddan, with visits to Nantclwyd y Dre, The Old Courthouse, Gaol and Craft Centre in Ruthin, Denbigh Library and Town Walls, St Asaph Cathedral, and the nearby Marble Church. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The final trip took participants to coastal venues in Rhyl, Prestatyn, and Talacre, as well as the munitions works in Rhydymwyn, which played a crucial role in wartime history. Local tour guides were enlisted to lead each trip. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sarah Jones, a Blue Badge Guide for Wales, praised the familiarisation trips, saying they were beneficial to local businesses and helped promote the area.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Richard Hughes, owner of Bracdy Campsite and Cottage near Denbigh, also expressed gratitude for the informative trips, stating they provided numerous ideas to pass on to visitors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These trips form part of the broader Denbighshire Tourism Ambassador Scheme, which offers free training and knowledge about the county’s special qualities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Denbighshire was the first in Wales to launch an online course of its kind, and several other regions have since followed suit. For more information and to sign up, visit www.denbighshireambassador.wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

