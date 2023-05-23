University of Chester sports teams raise £13,000 for good causes

From growing moustaches for Movember through to sunset walks up Snowdon, kind-hearted students from the University of Chester’s sports teams have worked hard to raise around £13,000 for charity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Throughout the academic year the teams have held more than 50 events to raise much needed funds for local, national and international charities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Cheerleading club raised an astounding £2,751 holding a variety of events for numerous charities including a sponsored sleep-out for CATH (Chester Aid to the Homeless) and Wore Pink to Training for Endometriosis UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Men’s Rugby Union team raised more than £2,392 by growing moustaches for Movember; holding a prize draw for the British Heart Foundation and taking part in a Rugby 10s tournament for the Royal British Legion amongst their numerous fundraising efforts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Netball; Badminton, Equestrian, Football (Men); Lacrosse (Women); Running; Swimming and Water Polo; Dance; Rounders and Softball; Archery; Ultimate Frisbee; Pole Fitness and Hockey (Women) all raised significant amounts of money for charities including West Cheshire Foodbank; North Wales Wildlife Trust; PDSA and Young Minds amongst numerous others. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Cheerleading and Men’s Rugby Union teams received an award from the University’s Athletics’ Union, the Charity Recognition Award, for their efforts to fundraise for charity and make a valuable contribution to the local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gordon Reay, Director of the Athletics’ Union at the University of Chester, said: “We are extremely proud of all of our clubs who raised money for charity over the past 12 months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Each year our clubs strive to beat the previous year’s total and this year was no exception. In a period of ‘cost of living’ crisis our clubs continue to excel and find innovative ways to raise much needed funds for so many well deserving charities.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News