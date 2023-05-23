University of Chester sports teams raise £13,000 for good causes
From growing moustaches for Movember through to sunset walks up Snowdon, kind-hearted students from the University of Chester’s sports teams have worked hard to raise around £13,000 for charity.
Throughout the academic year the teams have held more than 50 events to raise much needed funds for local, national and international charities.
The Cheerleading club raised an astounding £2,751 holding a variety of events for numerous charities including a sponsored sleep-out for CATH (Chester Aid to the Homeless) and Wore Pink to Training for Endometriosis UK.
The Men’s Rugby Union team raised more than £2,392 by growing moustaches for Movember; holding a prize draw for the British Heart Foundation and taking part in a Rugby 10s tournament for the Royal British Legion amongst their numerous fundraising efforts.
The Netball; Badminton, Equestrian, Football (Men); Lacrosse (Women); Running; Swimming and Water Polo; Dance; Rounders and Softball; Archery; Ultimate Frisbee; Pole Fitness and Hockey (Women) all raised significant amounts of money for charities including West Cheshire Foodbank; North Wales Wildlife Trust; PDSA and Young Minds amongst numerous others.
The Cheerleading and Men’s Rugby Union teams received an award from the University’s Athletics’ Union, the Charity Recognition Award, for their efforts to fundraise for charity and make a valuable contribution to the local community.
Gordon Reay, Director of the Athletics’ Union at the University of Chester, said: “We are extremely proud of all of our clubs who raised money for charity over the past 12 months.
“Each year our clubs strive to beat the previous year’s total and this year was no exception. In a period of ‘cost of living’ crisis our clubs continue to excel and find innovative ways to raise much needed funds for so many well deserving charities.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News