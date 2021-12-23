Union urging customers to respect shopworkers and follow mask wearing and social distancing rules

A retail trade union is urging customers respect shopworkers and follow the rules following the reintroduction of social distancing in Welsh shops.

From Boxing Day businesses and services will have to put in place a 2m rule on social distancing and extra measures to protect customers and staff, such as one-way systems and physical barriers.

This is alongside the existing requirement to wear face coverings.

Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) has welcomed the Welsh Government decision and has called on retailers to promote the use of face coverings, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Customers are also being urged to follow the rules and show respect to shop workers.

It comes after a survey carried out by the union found that almost 90 per cent of retail workers have been verbally abused during the pandemic

Nick Ireland, Usdaw regional secretary said: “We welcome social distancing requirements returning to stores in Wales, which Usdaw called for particularly in the face of the fast spreading Omicron variant.

“We note that the new restrictions come into force from Sunday, but we urge retailers not to open on Boxing Day to give staff a proper break over Christmas.

“Social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a face covering in shops is an important measure to help protect workers who have no option but to interact with large numbers of people as a part of their job.

“Many retail workers are at a greater risk of catching the virus and bringing it home to their families.

“We are asking retailers to promote the rules, putting in place necessary queuing systems, one-way systems and physical barriers in stores. Also we are calling on the public to show their support and respect for shopworkers by complying.

“Retail staff have worked throughout the pandemic to keep the country supplied with essentials. These key workers must be valued, respected and protected.”

From Boxing Day Wales will move into alert level two in a bid to reduce the spread of the omicron variant. This includes:

The rule of six will apply to gatherings in regulated premises, such as hospitality, cinemas and theatres.

All licensed premises will need to take additional measures to protect customers and staff, including table service and collecting contact details.

Face coverings will be required in hospitality settings at all times apart from when seated.

Large events will not be allowed indoors or outdoors. The maximum number of people who can gather at an indoor event will be 30 and 50 outdoors.

There will be an exception for team sports, up to 50 spectators will be able to gather, in addition to those taking part. There is also an exception for events involving children

Nightclubs will also close on Boxing Day.