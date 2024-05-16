Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th May 2024

Flintshire Council: Some brown bin collections delayed today due to ‘technical problem’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire County Council has said there are ‘unexpected technical issues’ with some waste collection services today.

The issue is impacting the collection of some brown bins, which are used for garden waste.

In a Facebook post, the council informed residents that some brown bins would not be collected as scheduled. “Due to unforeseen technical issues, we are unable to collect some brown bins today.”

Residents are encouraged to leave their brown bins out until the collection is completed.

“If your bin is not collected, please leave it out and we will collect it over the course of the weekend,” the social media post read.

