Former Mold chapel could be converted into five apartments

Plans have been put forward to turn an old chapel in Mold into five apartments.

The chapel on Wrexham Street was originally built in the 1900s and held its last service in the early 2000s due to falling congregation numbers.

It has since been used as a photography studio and a showroom for the sale of wood burning stoves.

The property was recently sold and a planning application has now been submitted to Flintshire Council to convert it into living space.

Agents acting on behalf of applicant Pedder Properties Limited said the building was no longer required for commercial use.

In a planning statement, they said: “The proposal is to make alterations to convert the property to residential use, specifically one-bedroom apartments due to the demand in the market.

“The development will provide five one-bedroom flats on two storeys.

“The development will use the existing features, including windows and stonework, to minimise the impact on the chapels design and character.

“The development is an appropriate use of an existing building which is no longer required for older community use and its current use.”

They added: “The development provides much needed low-cost accommodation and accords with local and national planning policy and guidance.

“There are no over-riding issues which would prevent planning permission being granted.”

The agents said there would be no room to create parking spaces at the site.

However, they claimed this was acceptable due to its location in the town centre and in close proximity to other car parks.

They added: “There are constraints regarding off street parking which is limited.

“A higher level of provision is not feasible as it would require a greater amount of demolition reducing the capacity to accommodate the required number of units to make the scheme viable.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the local authority’s website before a decision is made at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).