Union confirms rail strike will go ahead next week after talks fail

The biggest rail strike in 30 years will go ahead next week after pay talks broke down a union has confirmed this morning.

The Rail, Transport and Maritime Union (RMT) has said that “despite the best efforts of our negotiators no viable settlements to the disputes have been created.”

More than 40,000 staff at Network Rail and 13 train operators are expected to walk out.

Workers will take to picket lines across the country on the 21, 23 and 25 June in a row over pay and job losses.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not in dispute with the union but the majority of rail services across Wales will be suspended during industrial action.

In a statement, the RMT said: “In the face of this massive attack on our people the RMT cannot be passive.”

“So today, having heard the reports on the discussions that have been taking place we are confirming that the strike action scheduled to take place on 21st, 23rd and 25th June will go ahead.”

“We want a transport system that operates for the benefit of the people, for the needs of society and our environment – not for private profit.”

“We call on our members to stand firm, support the action, mount the pickets and demonstrate their willingness to fight for workplace justice.”

“Every worker in Britain deserves a pay rise that reflects the cost-of-living crises. All working people should have the benefit of good negotiated terms, conditions, working practices and occupational pensions that will ensure their living standards in retirement.”

“We call on the entire labour movement and the working people to rally to the support of the RMT and our members in this struggle.”

“The RMT will support every group of workers who organise and fight for these aims and we call for joint campaigning and coordinated action to achieve a better deal for workers and a fairer society.”

“RMT remains available for discussions that will settle this dispute and ensure our transport system can operate without disruption.”

TfW said: “We’re advising customers not to travel by train on 21, 23 and 25 June, with the majority of our rail services suspended as a result of industrial action resulting from the dispute between RMT and Network Rail.”

“Due to the wider disruption caused, we’re also advising customers to only travel by rail if essential for 20, 22, 24 and 26 June.”

“TfW is not in dispute with RMT, but the industrial action means we’re unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.”

“There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action, with early morning services, in particular, likely to be affected. Trains are also expected to be extremely busy throughout the entire week.”

Merseyrail services will also be suspended during the three strike days.