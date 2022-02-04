Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Feb 2022

Unauthorised off road vehicles being used around Moel Famau will be seized warn police

Police are warning people using off-road vehicles around Moel Famau without the landowner’s permission risk having them seized.

Officers for North Wales Police Rural Crime Team are patrolling the area following have reports of off-roaders being used.

A Rural Crime Team spokesperson said: “We have received reports of reports of off road vehicles being used in the area of Moel Famau, Flintshire.”

“If you are found to be using your a vehicle on land without the owners permission you risk it being seized by police.”

“Officers are patrolling this area.”



