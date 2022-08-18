Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th Aug 2022

UK’s largest stegosaurus set to pound the streets of Chester

The UK’s largest stegosaurus is to pound the streets of Chester, complete with it’s own dino-babies

On Sunday (21st August) the city streets will be made to feel Jurassic, when the 7m long stegosaurus will walk through Chester’s cobbled streets, meeting and greeting people and delighting young dinosaur fans.

The huge stegosaurus will bring with it some smaller dino-babies, which children will be able to interact with.

The mother and babies will be walking around Chester from 11am onwards, across the city centre’s main shopping streets.

Chester BID (Business Improvement District) is bringing the dino to the city, Luka Morrell, Business Engagement Manager said: ‘We’re so delighted to bring the dinosaurs to the city – they will liven up the city streets and give a real sense of delight to children on their summer holidays.

She added: ‘We will also be offering free parking this Sunday at Chester Racecourse, to make a day out in the city just that little bit more accessible for families.’

For those that miss out this Sunday, the giant stegosaurus will return to the city on Saturday 27th August, bringing with it, a T-rex friend, and again accompanied by dino-babies.

This will coincide with the screening of Jurassic Park 2 at Moonlight Flicks on Chester Cathedral’s Dean Field.

The approximate route on both days will be:

  • 11am – Grosvenor Shopping Centre
  • 12pm – Bridge Street/The Cross/Watergate Street
  • 30pm – Eastgate Street/Northgate Street
  • 30pm – Foregate Street (outside Lush and the clock)

Visit www.ChesterBID.co.uk

