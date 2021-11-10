Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th Nov 2021

Updated: Wed 10th Nov

UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer confirms Covid 19 spread to pet dog from infected owner

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed that the virus responsible for Covid-19 has been detected in a pet dog in the UK.

The infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on 3 November.

The dog is now recovering at home.

All available evidence suggests that the dog contracted the coronavirus from its owners who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

There is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in the transmission of the disease to its owners or that pets or other domestic animals are able to transmit the virus to people.

The advice from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is for people to wash their hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:

“Tests conducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed that the virus responsible for Covid-19 has been detected in a pet dog in the UK.”

“The infected dog was undergoing treatment for another unrelated condition and is now recovering.”

“It is very rare for dogs to be infected and they will usually only show mild clinical signs and recover within a few days.”

“There is no clear evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans.”

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update our guidance to pet owners should the situation change.”

Dr Katherine Russell, Consultant Medical Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

“COVID-19 is predominantly spread from person to person but in some situations the virus can spread from people to animals.”

“In line with general public health guidance, you should wash your hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals.”

Pet owners can access the latest government guidance on how to continue to care for their animals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Council’s “Plan for Shotton” aims to maximise town’s “assets and opportunities” and address community concerns

News

Deeside based Redrow set to introduces innovative low-carbon home pilot in net zero drive

News

Road between Bagillt and Holywell set to close for 7 days for resurfacing

News

Hard work by “wonderful volunteers” will see 1000 sq ft of wildflower areas created in Connah’s Quay

News

Natural Resources Wales supporting Flintshire County Council to get more schools learning in the natural environment

News

Calls for action on drink spiking in pubs and clubs ahead of Welsh Parliament debate today

News

Trains back running on Wrexham to Bidston line following earlier closure after boat collides with bridge on River Dee

News

The Flintshire town that continues to go from strength to strength bucking national retail trends

News

Jack Sargeant Column: I am extremely grateful to those people who organise Remembrance Services

News





Read 367,464 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn