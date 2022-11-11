UK set to observe Armistice Day with two minute silence to mark end of First World War

The UK will mark Armistice Day with a two-minute silence today.

The silence is held every year at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month to mark the end of World War One in 1918.

Remembrance events will be held across Flintshire as the UK pays tribute to fallen armed forces personnel

The Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11am on 11 November 1918.

Armistice is Latin for to stand (still) arms.

At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month – we will remember them.

Celebrating Armistice Day by admiring our beautiful weeping poppy installation which has been created by our students and staff. The poppies have been made using recycled plastic bottles 🌹@DeesideDotCom @leaderlive @WG_Education pic.twitter.com/YayhCdbZgV — Elfed High School (@ElfedHS) November 11, 2022

This #ArmisticeDay, people all over Wales and the UK will stand together in Remembrance. At 11am today, we will take part in a two-minute silence to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Diolch. pic.twitter.com/gnTNuy8cv8 — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) November 11, 2022

In memory of all those who have given their lives in the line of duty, we will be observing a 2-minute silence at 11:00 am today. During this time our buses may pull over and remain stationary if it is safe and legal to do so. pic.twitter.com/Fnlo05LO6j — Arriva Buses Wales (@arrivabuswales) November 11, 2022

This year the National Memorial Arboretum will broadcast their annual Armistice Day Service of Remembrance, live from the Armed Forces Memorial.

The service commemorates the signing of the Armistice which brought an end to the First World War and remembers all those who gave their lives in service to their country since 1914.

