Posted: Fri 11th Nov 2022

Updated: Fri 11th Nov

UK set to observe Armistice Day with two minute silence to mark end of First World War

The UK will mark Armistice Day with a two-minute silence today.

The silence is held every year at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month to mark the end of World War One in 1918.

Remembrance events will be held across Flintshire as the UK pays tribute to fallen armed forces personnel

The Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11am on 11 November 1918.

Armistice is Latin for to stand (still) arms.

At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month – we will remember them.

 

This year the National Memorial Arboretum will broadcast their annual Armistice Day Service of Remembrance, live from the Armed Forces Memorial.

The service commemorates the signing of the Armistice which brought an end to the First World War and remembers all those who gave their lives in service to their country since 1914.

