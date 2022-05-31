UK driver’s celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations could get £2500 fine

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is set to take place over a special four-day bank holiday weekend from this Thursday until Sunday 5th June to celebrate monarch’s coronation on the June 2nd 1952.

However, decorating your car in Union Jacks could lead to a £2500 fine, the RAC has said.

Across the country, flags, signs, bunting, and all kinds of decorations are appearing as part of the Royal celebration, but motorists who cover their vehicles in a way that can cause an accident are liable for the punishment.

The Road Vehicles Regulations Rule 30 states that drivers must have full view of the road and surrounding traffic at all times.

Should any part of your Jubilee accessories break this rule, then there are several kinds of fines you could receive.

An RAC spokesperson said: “If anything is blocking the front or rear view window, a driver could receive a £100 fine on the spot – which could rise to a £1000 fine and three points on your licence. However, the punishments don’t stop there.”

“No matter if your bunting is blocking a window or not – if it isn’t securely placed on your vehicle, then you could break Rule 53 of the regulations.”

“This rule states that if anything attached to the car could Fall and strike another car, person or road user, then the driver is liable for another on the spot fine of £100 – which could increase to £2500, as well as between three points on your licence or disqualification in the most serious cases.”

I“t is also possible that attaching any Jubilee decorations to your car could actually void your insurance.”

“This is because it could be viewed as a cosmetic upgrade, which insurers may view as altering your car from its original specifications.”

“It is advisable to speak to your car insurance provider to make sure you don’t get into any trouble this Jubilee weekend.”

Other accessories and modifications

Other common car accessories and modifications seen on vehicles year round can be related to performance and comfort – such as spoilers, sports seats and exhaust systems. However, some decorations are illegal and shouldn’t be fitted to your car.

Car eyelashes – also known as ‘carlashes’ – are legal if they do not block the view of the road of the driver or the lights themselves. Also, make sure they are securely fitted to the car.

Tinted windows can cause a lot of issues for drivers – both in terms of safety and in the eyes of the police.

Whether they are too dark or styled with fake snow/ice as a Christmas decoration, these tints need to let a certain amount of light (70%) in and not block the driver’s view of the road. Should you break the law, then you will be unable to use your car until it is fixed and potentially receive a court summons.

If you’ve watched enough car movies, you will have seen some tinted windows that wouldn’t be fit for our roads – and you may have also seen another fancy illegal addition to a vehicle – under-car neon lights.

It is illegal to use red, blue or green neon underglow lights – or visible through the windscreen. It is also illegal to fit any to the rear of the vehicle.