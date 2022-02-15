Three taken to hospital following a collision on A5026 at Gorsedd

The A5026 is currently closed between Lloc and Carmel following a two-vehicle collision.

Paramedics, fire service and police were called to the scene near the crossroads with the A5026 and Lon-Y-Wean just after 9am.

An air ambulance from Caernarfon landed at the scene at around 10.20, it left around 50 minutes later.

North Wales Police said officers attended the location, “along with an air ambulance crew, paramedics and officers from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.”

“Paramedics treated three casualties at the scene and all have been taken to hospital.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent two rapid response vehicles, two emergency ambulances, and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.

“We conveyed three patients to Glan Clwyd Hospital by road for further treatment.”

A local traffic report states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A5026 St Asaph Road both ways from Pantasaph turn off to Lloc Service Station.”

“Accident happened just before 09:10, affecting traffic between Lloc and Carmel.”