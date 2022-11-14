Two suspected drug dealers arrested after being stopped on the A55

A police team set up to clamp down on organised crime and drug gangs travelling into north Wales had a result on Saturday night when they pulled over a car on the A55.

North Wales Police Intercept Team pulled over the vehicle and found a quality of cash.

A search of a property linked to the suspects unearthed a stash of Class A drugs.

An interceptors spokesperson said: “Last night two of our officers stopped a vehicle on the A55 and were surprised at what they found on the two occupants.

“A quantity of cash was located within the vehicle and other items that can be linked to drug supply.

“The two occupants were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the Supply of Class A drugs meaning they then got to meet our friendly custody staff.

“A search of their home address didn’t disappoint officers either, who located a quantity of suspected Class A drugs as well as scales and other items to assist our investigation.

“The two arrested people had their chance to answer our questions this morning and now the investigation can continue.”

The team, which was created uses funds from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, use innovative technology to ensure they’re able to intercept and disrupt criminals, making north Wales a hostile environment for crime groups to operate within.

Working closely with the Roads Policing Unit, Firearms Alliance Team, local policing colleagues as well as other police forces including Merseyside Police, the interceptors are tasked to focus on individuals and locations daily, including OCG’s (Organised Crime Groups) and County Lines targets that are causing significant crime-related problems for local communities.

