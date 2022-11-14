Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Nov 2022

Two suspected drug dealers arrested after being stopped on the A55

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A police team set up to clamp down on organised crime and drug gangs travelling into north Wales had a result on Saturday night when they pulled over a car on the A55.

North Wales Police Intercept Team pulled over the vehicle and found a quality of cash.

A search of a property linked to the suspects unearthed a stash of Class A drugs.

An interceptors spokesperson said: “Last night two of our officers stopped a vehicle on the A55 and were surprised at what they found on the two occupants.

“A quantity of cash was located within the vehicle and other items that can be linked to drug supply.

“The two occupants were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the Supply of Class A drugs meaning they then got to meet our friendly custody staff.

“A search of their home address didn’t disappoint officers either, who located a quantity of suspected Class A drugs as well as scales and other items to assist our investigation.

“The two arrested people had their chance to answer our questions this morning and now the investigation can continue.”

The team, which was created uses funds from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, use innovative technology to ensure they’re able to intercept and disrupt criminals, making north Wales a hostile environment for crime groups to operate within.

Working closely with the Roads Policing Unit, Firearms Alliance Team, local policing colleagues as well as other police forces including Merseyside Police, the interceptors are tasked to focus on individuals and locations daily, including OCG’s (Organised Crime Groups) and County Lines targets that are causing significant crime-related problems for local communities.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Severe delays on southbound M6 in Cheshire following collision
  • Call for ‘urgent’ Welsh Government study into cost of living crisis impact on school attendance
  • Welsh Government scheme helps 1,100 unemployed people facing hidden barriers to start their own business


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Severe delays on southbound M6 in Cheshire following collision

    News

    Call for ‘urgent’ Welsh Government study into cost of living crisis impact on school attendance

    News

    Welsh Government scheme helps 1,100 unemployed people facing hidden barriers to start their own business

    News

    Black Friday shoppers urged to be Cyber Aware as figures reveal average online losses of £1,000

    News

    Flintshire to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and ex-service personnel on Remembrance Sunday

    News

    Big message of support from FAW chief after Saltney Town suffers latest bout of vandalism

    News

    Campaign asking all men to “join the team” to end violence against women and girls

    News

    Past and present – short film celebrates history of Bagillt.

    News

    Wales Air Ambulance offers one lucky athlete a free charity space on “world’s toughest mountain race” between Conwy and cardiff

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn